Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.