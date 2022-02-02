Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 1,174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,241.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCTBF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. Securitas has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

