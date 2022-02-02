Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 40,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $828.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

