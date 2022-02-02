Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt Sells 29,100 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,229. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sema4 by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sema4 by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 694,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 393,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,975,000.

SMFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

