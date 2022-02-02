Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.55 Million

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $954.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $984.00 million and the lowest is $935.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,327. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

