Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,060,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

