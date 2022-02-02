Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of ST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,327. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

