ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $586.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.67 and its 200-day moving average is $624.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.