Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

