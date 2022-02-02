Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

