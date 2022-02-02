Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $52.82

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $51.09. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 3,084 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
