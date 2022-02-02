Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $52.82

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $51.09. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 3,084 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

