Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $984.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,268.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,414.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

