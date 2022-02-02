Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON PFD opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.06.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.