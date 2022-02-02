Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON PFD opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

