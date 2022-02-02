Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rises By 29.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 746,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.