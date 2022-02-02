Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Increases By 48.3%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. ATIF has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATIF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

