Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 38.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDORY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

