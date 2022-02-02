Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Decreases By 23.0%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 578.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

