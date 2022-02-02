Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declines By 25.7%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 30,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.