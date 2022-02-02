Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 23.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 20.50. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,282. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 17.64 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
