Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 48.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

