Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Expands By 47.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock remained flat at $$19.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.