Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Expands By 56.4%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 927,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

COMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSovereign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

