Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increases By 36.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.44. 1,002,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -785.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.