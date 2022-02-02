Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Decreases By 17.0%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

