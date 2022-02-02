Short Interest in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Grows By 50.5%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.