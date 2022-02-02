Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Grows By 61.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

FFLWF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

