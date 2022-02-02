Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 65.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

CARZ stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

