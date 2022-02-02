Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 45.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.316 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.