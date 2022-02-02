Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 45.2%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.