Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 16.2%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

