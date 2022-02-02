Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 30.0%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GANX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

