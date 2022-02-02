Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 26.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HKMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF remained flat at $$26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

