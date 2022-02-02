Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Drops By 19.4%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 399,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,171. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

