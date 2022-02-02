Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Grows By 71.6%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $14.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.