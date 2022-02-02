Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Grows By 71.6%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

