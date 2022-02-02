Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Rises By 29.0%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after buying an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,431,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,951. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

