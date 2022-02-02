Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Declines By 24.8%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period.

