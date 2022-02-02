Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Increases By 45.0%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSML stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 23,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,336. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

