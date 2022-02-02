Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Declines By 24.7%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $11,936,000.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,424. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.