Short Interest in Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Expands By 28.6%

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS LOGQ remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. Logicquest Technology has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Logicquest Technology, Inc engages in seeking investment opportunities in the information technology field. It focuses on potential merger and acquisition candidates, and is looking towards contributing to the growth of emerging startup operating in the technological sectors. The company was founded on July 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

