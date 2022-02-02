Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Declines By 20.7%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.6 days.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

