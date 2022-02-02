Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Declines By 20.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.6 days.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

