Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Drops By 22.4%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Miller Industries by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,199. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

