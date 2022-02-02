Short Interest in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 24.7%

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 352,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.14. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.