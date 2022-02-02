Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Grows By 43.6%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.