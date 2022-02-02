Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Drops By 27.4%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 236,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

