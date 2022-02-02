Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 18.4%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NAD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 538,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,599. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

