Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Decreases By 19.8%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:OTEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.