Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 30.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.