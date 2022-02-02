Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 30.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.