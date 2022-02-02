Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rises By 38.1%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

RAIFY remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

