Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Drops By 25.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$18.25 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Safestore has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

