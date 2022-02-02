Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rises By 34.3%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

